|
|
SIMONE
WILLIAM J. III "BUTCH"
June 3, 2019. Devoted father of Tina Simone and Vanessa Simone, loving grandpop of Emma Simone. Dear brother of Elissa Sullivan (Michael), Deborah Huff (Linda Kilby), Marlene Simone, and Pamela Harel (Moshe); also survived by many nieces and nephews, his dearest friend Nancy Perrone and her family and his childhood friend Richie Hamburg and his family. A Navy Veteran, Butch was also a retired firefighter for the City of Philadelphia. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Monday, 9:30 A.M., Christ the King Church, 3252 Chesterfield Rd., Philadelphia, PA followed by his Memorial Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 10:30 A.M. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Attn: Individual Giving, 2502 N. Rocky Point Dr., Suite 550, Tampa, FL 33607 in his memory would be appreciated.
BURNS FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on June 7, 2019