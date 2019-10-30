Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
WILLIAM J. "BILL" SMART Notice
SMART
WILLIAM J. "BILL"
October 26, 2019, age 60. Survived by wife Mary Seton (McDermott) Smart, children Carolyn Farrington (Mark), Bill Jr. (Meghan), Stephanie Chesla (Mike), Danny, Tommy (Meghan), Katie Mazmanian (Greg) and Katie McGee; grandchildren Maddy Farrington, Ryan, Charlie, Dylan Smart; sisters Lori Abel (Denis) and Linda Warnock (Anthony); brothers Joseph Smart (Marian) and John Smart (Gina); many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Joseph and Diane, sister Karen, and son Brian.
Visitation November 1, 6 - 8 P.M. at THE WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME, 354 N. Easton Road (at Keswick Ave.), Glenside PA 19038 and November 2, 10 - 11 A.M., Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 1500 Marian Rd, Abington. Mass will follow Saturday 11 A.M. Int. private.

www.mayfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 30, 2019
