WILSON
WILLIAM J.
On May 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Barbara C. (nee Cunningham). Loving father of Jeffrey D. (Sarah M.) Wilson, James J. Wilson and the late W. Charles Wilson. He is also survived by his grand-daughter Taylor D. Wilson. William's family will greet friends on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 11 A.M. until his Funeral Service 12:00 Noon at THE JOSEPH A. FLUEHR III FUNERAL HOME, 800 Newtown Richboro Road (at Holland Rd.) Richboro, PA 18954. Int. Hillside Cem., Roslyn. www.fluehr.com
Published on Philly.com on May 27, 2019