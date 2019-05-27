Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Hillside Cemetery
Roslyn, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM J. WILSON

Notice Condolences Flowers

WILLIAM J. WILSON Notice
WILSON
WILLIAM J.
On May 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Barbara C. (nee Cunningham). Loving father of Jeffrey D. (Sarah M.) Wilson, James J. Wilson and the late W. Charles Wilson. He is also survived by his grand-daughter Taylor D. Wilson. William's family will greet friends on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 11 A.M. until his Funeral Service 12:00 Noon at THE JOSEPH A. FLUEHR III FUNERAL HOME, 800 Newtown Richboro Road (at Holland Rd.) Richboro, PA 18954. Int. Hillside Cem., Roslyn. www.fluehr.com


logo

Published on Philly.com on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now