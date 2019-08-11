Home

Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
of Havertown, PA died on Aug. 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Carolyn, and devoted father of Nancy Ferguson (Joseph Clark) and Carol Patterson (Michael); grandfather of Andrew and Emily; brother of Elizabeth, James, George and the late Mary and Iva; brother in law of Jack Worthington and the late Margery Young. The family will receive guests on Sat. Aug. 17th. after 9:30 AM in the CHADWICK & MCKINNEY FH, 30 E. Athens Ave. Ardmore, PA, followed by his Funeral Service at 11 AM. Int. Valley Forge Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bill's name to .

www.chadwickmckinney.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 11, 2019
