|
|
MADDEN
WILLIAM JOSEPH
May 15, 2019. Born Sept. 8, 1944. Loving son of the late Joseph and Eleanor Madden. Bill was a retired Phila. school teacher who taught in the Franklin Learning Center and William Penn High School. He is survived by his friend and co-worker Jose Mendez. Relatives and and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Thursday May 23rd, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 13th and Market Sts. Int. St. Denis Cemetery, Havertown.
DINAN FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on May 21, 2019