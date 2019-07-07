Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Donohue Funeral Home
366 W Lancaster Ave
Wayne, PA 19087
610-989-9600
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donohue Funeral Home
366 W Lancaster Ave
Wayne, PA 19087
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. John Neumann Church
380 Highland Avenue
Bryn Mawr, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Neumann Church
380 Highland Avenue
Bryn Mawr, PA
View Map
Resources
WILLIAM K. MYRTETUS Notice
MYRTETUS
WILLIAM K.


Age 84, of Haverford, PA, on July 2, 2019. Loving father of Carol Ann Myrtetus, Barbara Sturgeon (John) and Susan McCann (Michael). Also survived by his grandchildren Christopher and Alex Gonzalez, Clayton and Caleigh Sturgeon, Connor, Mimi, Christine and Ryan McCann. Brother of the late James, Mimi and Michael Myrtetus. William was a long-time activist and leader of the Democratic Party. He was a competitive runner until shortly before his passing. He was a proud and active participant in his grandchildren's lives and activities. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family Tuesday, 6 to 8 P.M., at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. LANCASTER AVE., WAYNE PA, 610-989-9600, and Wednesday, 9 to 10:15 A.M., St. John Neumann Church, 380 Highland Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Francis de Sales School, 917 S. 47th St., Phila., PA 19143 would be appreciated.



logo

Published on Philly.com on July 7, 2019
