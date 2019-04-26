|
|
SMIGO
WILLIAM L.
April 22, 2019. Age 85. Beloved husband of Lorraine A. (nee Ruth). Loving father of Bill (Teri), Ken (Terrie) Smigo and Diane (Tom) Dessalet. Cherished grandfather of Ken (Trisha), Lynsi (Gregg), Anthony (Kerri), Tommy (Jessie), Jason, Nick, Billy, Taylor and Alexander. Devoted great-grandfather of Hudson, Bradley, Leni, Casey, Kenny, Leo, Delaney and his future great-granddaughter. Dear brother of Nancy (Jerry) Acanfora. Relatives, friends, Faith Lutheran Seniors and OLC Seniors are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Tuesday, 9 to 10:45 A.M., at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Road. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cemetery.
