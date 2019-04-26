Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM SMIGO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM L. SMIGO

Notice Condolences Flowers

WILLIAM L. SMIGO Notice
SMIGO
WILLIAM L.


April 22, 2019. Age 85. Beloved husband of Lorraine A. (nee Ruth). Loving father of Bill (Teri), Ken (Terrie) Smigo and Diane (Tom) Dessalet. Cherished grandfather of Ken (Trisha), Lynsi (Gregg), Anthony (Kerri), Tommy (Jessie), Jason, Nick, Billy, Taylor and Alexander. Devoted great-grandfather of Hudson, Bradley, Leni, Casey, Kenny, Leo, Delaney and his future great-granddaughter. Dear brother of Nancy (Jerry) Acanfora. Relatives, friends, Faith Lutheran Seniors and OLC Seniors are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Tuesday, 9 to 10:45 A.M., at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Road. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cemetery.
To share a memory of William, please visit

www.tjfluehr.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.