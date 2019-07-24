|
WOODWARD
WILLIAM LEE
On July 20, 2019, of Roslyn. Beloved husband of Patricia A. Heim. Loving father of William Chris, Kevin (Maggi), Beth Petermichl, Mary Lee and Laura and the late John. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation at THE WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME, 354 N. Easton Road (at Keswick Ave.), Glenside PA 19038, Tuesday, July 30, 11 A.M. to 12 Noon. Funeral Service will begin at 12 Noon. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 114 N Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901, would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on July 24, 2019