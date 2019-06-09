Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 642-7954
WILLIAM BANEY
WILLIAM M. "BILL" BANEY

WILLIAM M. "BILL" BANEY Notice
BANEY
WILLIAM M. "BILL"


Age 82, on June 6, 2019- of Sewell, NJ. Beloved husband for 59 years of Ruth Ann (nee McCahon). Loving father of Ann Efstathion (Chris), Northborough, MA, James V. Baney (Celia), Exton, PA and Mary Ellen Carnuccio (Domenic), East Fallowfield, PA. Devoted Grandfather of Stephen and Michael Baney, Rachel and Christopher Efstathion and Domenic and William Carnuccio. A native of Pittsburgh, PA, Bill was a graduate of Malvern Preparatory School and the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School. He enjoyed a 52 year career in Human Resources at RCA, GE, Lockheed Martin and L-3 Communications. Bill has been an active volunteer with the House of Charity, Incarnation Church, Bridlewood Homeowners Association and the Malvern Prep alumni association. Funeral Services will be held at Church of the Incarnation, 240 Main Street, Mantua, NJ 08051 on Friday, June 14, 2019. Relatives and Friends are invited to a Visitation from 9:30 am, followed by Mass of the Christian burial at 11:00 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations in Bill's memory can be made to the House of Charity, Diocese of Camden, 631 Market Street, Camden, NJ 08102.

McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on June 9, 2019
