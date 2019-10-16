|
|
CLEARY, O.S.A.
REV. WILLIAM M.
Passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at St. Thomas Monastery, Villanova PA. Son of the late William F. Cleary and Mary Roche. Survived by three brothers, three sisters, nieces, nephews and members of his Augustinian community.
Fr. Cleary served in many parishes staffed by the Augustinians in New York and Massachusetts and taught locally at Monsignor Bonner High School from 1968-1972. A Viewing will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., at St. Thomas of Villanova Church on the campus of Villanova Univer-sity, Villanova PA, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Burial immediately following the Mass at Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken PA. In lieu of flowers, the Augustinian Community requests that donations be made in memory of Fr. Cleary to The Augustinian Fund, Care of Sick and Elderly, PO Box 340, Villanova PA 19085.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 16, 2019