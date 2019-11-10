|
|
SENSKI
WILLIAM M.
On Nov. 6, 2019. Beloved husband of late Theresa. Dear father of William Senski and his wife Anne and the late Rita Sens. Bill was predeceased by his brothers George, Leonard (Tabby) and Francis. He is also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives, friends, members of Windthorst Literary Assn and members of Carpenters Local 1856 are invited to attend His Funeral Wed. 10 A.M. at Nativity BVM Church, 2535 E. Allegheny Ave 19134. Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Interment will be private.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 10, 2019