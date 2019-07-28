Home

WILLIAM M. WALLACE

WILLIAM M. WALLACE Notice
WALLACE
WILLIAM M.
71, of Lansdale, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his home. He was the loving husband of Catherine Adair Wallace.
Services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, July 31st at HUFF & LAKJER FUNERAL HOME, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale. Friends and family may call from 11:00-12:00 Noon prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Toys for Tots at www.toysfortots.org/donate or to Stray Cat Blues Inc. at www.straycatblues.org/donate.

www.huffandlakjer.com

Published on Philly.com on July 28, 2019
