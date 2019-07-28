|
WALLACE
WILLIAM M.
71, of Lansdale, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his home. He was the loving husband of Catherine Adair Wallace.
Services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, July 31st at HUFF & LAKJER FUNERAL HOME, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale. Friends and family may call from 11:00-12:00 Noon prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Toys for Tots at www.toysfortots.org/donate or to Stray Cat Blues Inc. at www.straycatblues.org/donate.
Published on Philly.com on July 28, 2019