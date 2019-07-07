Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOMES
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
WILLIAM "BILL" MAGUIRE

Age 83, of Southwest Phila, Springfield and Broomall, left us on July 4, 2019 to join his beloved late wife, Joanne (nee Burke) and son Billy. Loving father of Joe (Stephanie), Colleen Lloyd (Dave), and grandfather of Kristen Sale (Ian) and David Lloyd (Jenn). Devoted great-grandfather of Grace, Brynleigh and Gavin. Brother of Jim and Mary Maguire. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Wed. July 10th, 9:30-10:45 A.M. at the DANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Service at 11 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

Published on Philly.com on July 7, 2019
