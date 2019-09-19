|
|
McCOVICK
WILLIAM
Age 83 on September 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Marcone) and the late Rita. Loving father of the late Billy McCovick. Brother of the late Mary Toth and John McCovick. Uncle Bill to many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING FRIDAY EVENING 7-9 P.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St. and SATURDAY MORNING 9 A.M. at The Church of St. Nicholas of Tolentine, 9th and Watkins Sts., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 19, 2019