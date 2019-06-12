|
|
NICOLA
WILLIAM
Age 91, passed away peacefully early June 9, 2019 at his home in Devon. A dedicated husband of 65 years to his wife Margaret. Loving father of four sons; Thomas, William, Daniel, and predeceased by Joseph. Proud grandfather to Kimberly, Joseph, John, and Anne-Marie. Naval Veteran and business owner of 57 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Monday, June 17th at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Strafford. Interment to follow at Calvary Cem. in Conshohocken. Viewing Monday morning 9:00-10:50 A.M. in the Sacred Heart Chapel in Our Lady of the Assumption. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribu-tions may be made to St. Jude, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrs. by the
ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, INC. Paoli, PA.
Published on Philly.com on June 12, 2019