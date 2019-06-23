|
|
O'BRIEN
WILLIAM "BILL"
June 21, 2019. Husband of the late Evelyn O'Brien. Loving father of Suzanne (Scott) Edinger. Grandfather of Matthew (Hayden), Erica (Katelyn) Ryan, Carly, and Shane Edinger. Great-grandfather of Carson. Brother of Rose, Louise, Anne, Jack, the late Mary, Kathleen and Patrick. Family and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday 7 to 9 P.M. Wednesday 8:30 A.M. FITZPATRICK FUNERAL HOME, 425 Lyceum Ave., Rox. and to participate in his Funeral Mass 10 A.M. St. John the Baptist Church. Int. Westminster Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on June 23, 2019