Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM CUNNANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM P. CUNNANE

Notice Condolences Flowers

WILLIAM P. CUNNANE Notice
CUNNANE
WILLIAM P.


On June 4, 2019, age 91 years., of Glenside. Beloved husband of Joan F. (nee Walsh.) Loving father of Terry (Kathleen), P.J. (Madeleine), Chris, Will (Ceil), and the late Kimber Anne. Also survived by 12 grandchildren: Ryan, Terrence, Caroline, Holly, Patrick, Harry, Alex, C.J., Erinkimber, Danny, Sean, and Brendan, one great grand-daughter Aubrey, and three more on the way. Friend to all, known for his strong grip, Irish wit and the twinkle in his eye. Funeral Mass Monday, 11 A.M., Church of St. Luke the Evangelist, 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation at the Church Monday after 9 A.M. In lieu of flowers donations to Edge Hill Nursing Home, 146 Edge Hill Rd., Glenside, PA 19038 would be appreciated.

www.mayfuneralhome.com

logo
logo


Published on Philly.com on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.