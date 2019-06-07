|
|
CUNNANE
WILLIAM P.
On June 4, 2019, age 91 years., of Glenside. Beloved husband of Joan F. (nee Walsh.) Loving father of Terry (Kathleen), P.J. (Madeleine), Chris, Will (Ceil), and the late Kimber Anne. Also survived by 12 grandchildren: Ryan, Terrence, Caroline, Holly, Patrick, Harry, Alex, C.J., Erinkimber, Danny, Sean, and Brendan, one great grand-daughter Aubrey, and three more on the way. Friend to all, known for his strong grip, Irish wit and the twinkle in his eye. Funeral Mass Monday, 11 A.M., Church of St. Luke the Evangelist, 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation at the Church Monday after 9 A.M. In lieu of flowers donations to Edge Hill Nursing Home, 146 Edge Hill Rd., Glenside, PA 19038 would be appreciated.
www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on June 7, 2019