Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM DOYLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM P. DOYLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM P. DOYLE Notice
DOYLE
WILLIAM P. "BIG RED"
Age 62, on July 15, 2019. Sadly missed by his beloved Diane Markey and family. Dear brother of Catherine O'Callaghan, Joseph J. (Mini), Patricia, James "Terry" (Renee), Michael P. (Lynne), Robert J. (Jeanine) Doyle, Margaret Moore (Charles), Regina "Ginger", Jack, Dan (Jean), Florence "Candy" Doyle, the late Maryann Nevin and Richard T. Doyle, his many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to call Saturday 10 A.M. St. Gabriel Church, 29th and Dickinson Sts. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment private. Family requests donations to The Parkinson Council, 111 Presidental Blvd., Suite 141, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.

RUFFENACH F.H.

Published on Philly.com on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.