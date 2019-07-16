|
DOYLE
WILLIAM P. "BIG RED"
Age 62, on July 15, 2019. Sadly missed by his beloved Diane Markey and family. Dear brother of Catherine O'Callaghan, Joseph J. (Mini), Patricia, James "Terry" (Renee), Michael P. (Lynne), Robert J. (Jeanine) Doyle, Margaret Moore (Charles), Regina "Ginger", Jack, Dan (Jean), Florence "Candy" Doyle, the late Maryann Nevin and Richard T. Doyle, his many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to call Saturday 10 A.M. St. Gabriel Church, 29th and Dickinson Sts. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment private. Family requests donations to The Parkinson Council, 111 Presidental Blvd., Suite 141, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
