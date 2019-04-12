|
|
POWER
WILLIAM P. "SCAT"
Passed away on April 10, 2019. He was a retired Phila. Firefighter, served in the U.S. Navy and was a 50-year member of the Quaker City String Band. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Margaret (nee Overline). Dear brother of Margaret "Peg" (the late Joseph) Devine and the late Francis and Mary (nee Frain). He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives, friends, members of the Philadelphia Fire Dept. Local 22 and members of the Quaker City String Band are invited to gather on Tuesday April 16, 2019 beginning 8:30 A.M. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 3rd and Wolf Sts. Funeral Mass to follow 10 A.M. Burial private. In his memory donations may be made to a .
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 12, 2019