WILLIAM P. "SCAT"

Passed away on April 10, 2019. He was a retired Phila. Firefighter, served in the U.S. Navy and was a 50-year member of the Quaker City String Band. Scat was a fun-loving and true gentleman who was a friend of everyone. He was a football legend in his high school years at Southeast Catholic High School, including being an important member of the 1948 City Championship team, and was entered into the Millay Club Hall of Fame. Scat was a fixture in his South Philly neighborhood, especially with his friends at the Quaker City String Band and buddies at 4th and Ritner.

He was preceded in death by his parents William and Margaret (nee Overline). Dear brother of Margaret "Peg" (the late Joseph) Devine and the late Francis and Mary (nee Frain). He was a special Uncle to his nieces and nephew including Barbara (Devine) Bowen and her husband Bill, Joe (Archie) Devine and his wife Dina, and Patti and Maureen Power, as well as his many great nieces and nephews.

Relatives, friends, members of the Philadelphia Fire Dept. Local 22 and members of the Quaker City String Band are invited to gather on Tuesday April 16th beginning 8:30 A.M. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 3rd and Wolf Sts. Funeral Mass to follow 10 A.M. Burial private. In his memory donations may be made to a . To express online condolences: www.murphyruffenachfuneralhomeinc.com





