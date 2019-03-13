Home

Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
WILLIAM DIERKES
DIERKES
WILLIAM PATRICK
Age 89, of Malvern PA, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, days short of his 90th birthday. Beloved husband of Bernadette (nee O'Brien). Loving father William P. Dierkes (Meg), James M. Dierkes (Christine), Bernadette M. Dierkes, Gerald A. Dierkes (Sunda), Margaret M. Miller (Laurence), and Mark E. Dierkes (Jennifer). Devoted grandfather of 19. Dear brother of the late Joseph, Mary Benonis, Philip, Francis, John, and James.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend William's Memorial Mass on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 11:30 A.M., at Saint Patrick's Church, 104 Channing Avenue, Malvern PA, where friends may visit from 10 to 11:30 A.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Central Association of the Miraculous Medal at
www.cammonline.org

www.maugergivnish.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 13, 2019
