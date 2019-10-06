Home

Logan Funeral Home, Inc.
57 South Eagle Rd.
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 449-3030
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Logan Funeral Home, Inc.
57 South Eagle Rd.
Havertown, PA 19083
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Laurence Church
8245 West Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Laurence Church
8245 West Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA
WILLIAM PATRICK "STICK" O'MALLEY


1946 - 2019
WILLIAM PATRICK "STICK" O'MALLEY Notice
O'MALLEY
WILLIAM PATRICK "STICK"
of Havertown, formerly of Yeadon, passed away on October 2, 2019 at the age of 73. Owner of Skippy's . Beloved Husband of Peggy (McDonnell) O'Malley. Loving brother of Ellen (the late Sam) Watson, Thomas (Donna) O'Malley, Mary Jane (Domenic) Armideo, Dorothy (Mark) Hamilton, the late Daniel O'Malley and his loving step-family Nancy (Joe) Farlo, John and Brian McDonnell. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends and members of Local 98 Electrical Union are invited to attend his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Saturday, Oct. 12th at St. Laurence Church, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082 where friends may call 9:30-10:45 A.M. at the church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. A Visitation will also be held 6-8:30 P.M. Friday evening, Oct. 11th a LOGAN FUNERAL HOME, 57 S. Eagle Road, Havertown, PA 19083.

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 6, 2019
