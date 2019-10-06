|
|
O'MALLEY
WILLIAM PATRICK "STICK"
of Havertown, formerly of Yeadon, passed away on October 2, 2019 at the age of 73. Owner of Skippy's . Beloved Husband of Peggy (McDonnell) O'Malley. Loving brother of Ellen (the late Sam) Watson, Thomas (Donna) O'Malley, Mary Jane (Domenic) Armideo, Dorothy (Mark) Hamilton, the late Daniel O'Malley and his loving step-family Nancy (Joe) Farlo, John and Brian McDonnell. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends and members of Local 98 Electrical Union are invited to attend his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Saturday, Oct. 12th at St. Laurence Church, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082 where friends may call 9:30-10:45 A.M. at the church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. A Visitation will also be held 6-8:30 P.M. Friday evening, Oct. 11th a LOGAN FUNERAL HOME, 57 S. Eagle Road, Havertown, PA 19083.
www.loganfuneralhomes.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 6, 2019