WILLIAM PAUL GANNON Sr.

WILLIAM PAUL GANNON Sr. Notice
GANNON
WILLIAM PAUL SR.,
on August 30, 2019, of West Chester, PA. Husband of the late Catherine T. (nee McKeever); father of Catherine T. Curley (James J.), Margaret Mary Albright (Jack), William P. Gannon, Jr. (the late Lori A.), Robert F. Gannon (Connie), and Gregory P. Gannon (Chris). Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by 9 brothers and sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing \Friday, September 6, 2019 10:00-10:50 A.M. at SS. Simon and Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Ct, West Chester, PA 19382, followed by his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery.

Arrangements THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA (610) 431-9000.
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com


Published on Philly.com on Sept. 3, 2019
