Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Temple Church COGIC
60th Callowhill St
Philadelphia, PA
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Temple Church COGIC
60th Callowhill St
Philadelphia, PA
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Temple Church COGIC
60th Callowhill St.,
Philadelphia, PA
WILLIAM Q. FRAZIER


1943 - 2019
Born November 19, 1943. He transitioned from his earthly life on August 3, 2019. He graduated from Benjamin Franklin High School in 1962. One week later, he joined the U.S. Marines Corps and was honorable discharged in 1968. He held several positions at various companies and ultimately retired from Septa after 25 years as an overhead maintainer. He became an active member of The Light of Elmwood Lodge #45 in 1998. He was a very active member of Holy Temple Church of COGIC, where he served on several committees. He leaves to cherish his memory ~ his beloved wife, Yvonne, 5 children ~ Stephon, Crystal, Akie, Quintin, Keith and his sisters Doris Fuller, Robin Frazier, and a host of grand-children, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Monday August 12, 2019 at Holy Temple Church COGIC, 60th Callowhill St., Phila., PA 19139. Viewing 9 A.M. – 10 A.M. Masonic Service 10 - 10:30 A.M. Church Service will begin at 11 A.M. Interment Mount Peace Cemetery, 33rd and Lehigh Ave. in Phila. As a fixture in his several communities, he will be greatly missed.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 8, 2019
