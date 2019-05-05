|
|
SCHERNECK
WILLIAM
On April 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Thompson). Loving father of William J. (Annette), the late James, Karen (Dominic) Aprile, and Maureen (Stephen) Carney. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Kelly, Stephen Jr., Joseph, Allison, Domenick, William L., and Matthew; as well as his great grandchildren Andrew, Ryan, and Tyler. William was preceded in death by a sister and 2 brothers. He was a retired Philadelphia Police officer, a member of FOP Lodge #5, and was a proud Army Veteran.
Relatives and friends are invited to William's Life celebration, Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 7th from 9-10:45 A.M. at St. Helena Church (1489 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422) followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment at Holy Sepulchre cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in William's name to the FOP Survivors Fund, 11630 Caroline Rd. Philadelphia, PA 19154.
Services to the family are entrusted to BOYD-HORROX-GIVNISH LIFE CELEBRATION HOME OF EAST NORRITON. To share your fondest memories of William, please visit www.lifecelebration.com
Published on Philly.com on May 5, 2019