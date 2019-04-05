BRITT

WILLIAM "BILL" T., JR.

Of Philadelphia passed away on April 1, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born on December 6, 1927, son of the late William T. and Catherine M. (nee Quinn) Britt. He was a devoted husband for 64 years to the late Dorothea "Dot" J. (nee Mooney) and beloved father to Patricia M. Reitz (Rod), William T. Britt III (Linda), John F. Britt, Gerald J. Britt (Anita), and Thomas W. Martin (Joyce). He was a loving grandfather to 7, and devoted great-grandfather to 12.

Bill was a faithful member of St. Martha's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He served in the U.S. Army in the Philippines during WWII and was a detective with the Philadelphia Police for 27 years. For most of his career, he worked as a detective in East Division. Bill and his wife owned and operated Britt's Apartments and Britt's Red Barn Restaurant in Wildwood, NJ. They also owned Britt's Security Programs, a guard training school and indoor pistol range, in Philadelphia.

Friends and family are invited to services at THE JOHN F. GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME, 10975 Academy Road, Phila. 19154)on Monday, April 8th from 8:30 A.M. - 9:30 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Martha's Church at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be at Resurrection Cem. in Bensalem immediately following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the FOP, Lodge 5, Survivors' Fund, 11630 Caroline Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19154.



