Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Christopher Church
13301 Proctor rd.
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Christopher Church
13301 Proctor rd.
Philadelphia, PA
DEABLER
WILLIAM T.
on March 16, 2019. Beloved
husband of Dolores (nee Marino). Loving father of William (Cynthia), James (Lynn), Barbara (Ronald),
John, Theresa (Stephen) and the late Thomas (Charlene). Sadly missed by his 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday 9:30 AM at St. Christopher Church 13301 Proctor rd. Phila., PA 19116. Funeral Mass 10:30 AM. Interment
Resurrection Cemetery.

www.rrfunerals.com




Published on Philly.com on Mar. 18, 2019
