DEABLER
WILLIAM T.
on March 16, 2019. Beloved
husband of Dolores (nee Marino). Loving father of William (Cynthia), James (Lynn), Barbara (Ronald),
John, Theresa (Stephen) and the late Thomas (Charlene). Sadly missed by his 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday 9:30 AM at St. Christopher Church 13301 Proctor rd. Phila., PA 19116. Funeral Mass 10:30 AM. Interment
Resurrection Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 18, 2019