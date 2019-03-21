GOULBURN, DR.

WILLIAM T.

Of Stone Harbor NJ and formerly Haddonfield, NJ passed away on March 19, 2019 at age 89. Bill is survived by his beloved wife Marie (nee Snavley) of 60 years and sons, William T., Jr. (Fay) of Rochester, NY, David R. (Joyce) of Gloucester Twp., NJ Charles F. (Gail) of Basking Ridge, NJ and Robert J. (Addison) of Hong Kong. He was also the loving and adored grandfather to Gwen, Chase, Ryan, Kyle and Clay. He was the loving uncle to Frank, Laurie and Carol.

Bill was born in 1929 to Franklin P. and Katherine T. Goulburn. Bill was a 1947 graduate of Collingswood High School, who then attended Dartmouth College from 1947 to 1951, Dartmouth Medical College from 1950 to 1952 and the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine from 1952 to 1954 where he received his Medical Doctorate Degree. His residency was completed at Hartford Hospital from 1954 to 1956. He practiced medicine as a GP and Obstetrician for 8 years with his uncle Harry Tatem, MD in Audubon, NJ. During this time Dr. Goulburn delivered 500 babies. He completed residency in Ortho-pedic Surgery at Graduate Hospital in 1966 and was an Orthopedic Surgeon for many years at West Jersey Hospital/ Virtua and South Jersey Orthopedic Assn.

Bill was a varsity athlete on the swimming and football teams at Collingswood and a waterfront director at Camp Singing Eagle Lodge in New Haven during college. Bill was a lifeguard with the Ocean City Beach Patrol from 1944 to 1949. He had a lifelong curiosity starting with stamps and trains as a boy, and antique cars and collect-ibles as an adult. He loved the Jersey shore and his home on the bay. He was a lifelong member of the Collingswood Presbyterian Church and during summers, the Wells Memorial Chapel in Avalon, NJ. Bill was kindhearted and level - he was the father of the family (and a loving mentor and father to many others). He will be remembered in the hearts of many and his legacy will live on in the many lives he touched.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Collingswood Presbyterian Church, 30 Fern Avenue, Collingswood, NJ 08108 on Saturday, March 23, with family Visitation from 9:30 until 11:00 A.M. and a Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M. followed by a reception at the church.

All arrangements are under the direction of THE FUNERAL MANOR of Gloucester Twp., NJ.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary