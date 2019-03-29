|
|
McCLOSKEY
WILLIAM T.
March 27, 2019. Husband of the late Kathleen (nee O'Brien) McCloskey. Loving mother of Mary Theresa (John) Bosowski, William (Terri) McCloskey, Kathleen McHale, Tara Bishop and the late Michael McCloskey. Grandfather of 12, great grand-father of 4. Brother of Dorothy McGeehan, Charles McCloskey and the late Marion Healy and Mary Kaeppeler. Family and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday 9:30 A.M. St. Anselm Church and to partici-pate in his Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 29, 2019