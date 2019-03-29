Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM McCLOSKEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM T. McCLOSKEY

Notice Condolences Flowers

WILLIAM T. McCLOSKEY Notice
McCLOSKEY
WILLIAM T.
March 27, 2019. Husband of the late Kathleen (nee O'Brien) McCloskey. Loving mother of Mary Theresa (John) Bosowski, William (Terri) McCloskey, Kathleen McHale, Tara Bishop and the late Michael McCloskey. Grandfather of 12, great grand-father of 4. Brother of Dorothy McGeehan, Charles McCloskey and the late Marion Healy and Mary Kaeppeler. Family and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday 9:30 A.M. St. Anselm Church and to partici-pate in his Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem.

www.fitzpatrickfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.