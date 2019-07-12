REARDON

WILLIAM "BILL" T.

80, of Douglassville, formerly of Philadelphia. Husband of Shirley (Laird) Reardon, passed away Friday July 5, 2019 at Wyomissing Health and Rehab. Center.

Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late George and Mary Elizabeth (Morris) Reardon.

Bill was born and raised on Elfreth Alley. He was a 1957 graduate of Roman Catholic High School and served in the US Army. Bill enjoyed fishing and boating. He was dearly beloved and will be missed by his many friends and family. Surviving along with his wife are 2 sons Daniel (Kathleen), and Thomas (Lisa); 2 daughters Colleen and Jeanne; many grandchildren; 2 great grand-children; and one brother Thomas (Catherine "Cass"). Bill was predeceased by his first wife Mary Lou, and 3 brothers George, Martin, and Robert.

A Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday July 23 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, 120 St. Elizabeth Dr., Chester Springs, PA 19425, with Fr. Thomas M. Mullin officiating. Interment will be private. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 9:30 - 10:45 A.M. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's memory to Roman Catholic High School, 301 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19107 or to St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, 120 St. Elizabeth Dr., Chester Springs, PA 19425. Send condolences at

Published on Philly.com on July 12, 2019