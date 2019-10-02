Home

West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
610-664-1591
WILLIAM T. ROACHE Jr.

WILLIAM T. ROACHE Jr. Notice
ROACHE
WILLIAM T., JR.
Of Narberth, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 in Haverford, PA. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Roache (nee Murphy), and a son, Peter T. Roache (Gayle). He is survived by a daughter, Susan Stroup (David); a son, William T. Roache, III (Mary Jane); 5 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Bill's life will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill's honor may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org, or to the Cape May Bird Observatory, 701 E Lake Dr, Cape May Point, NJ 08212. Arrs. by WEST LAUREL HILL FUNERAL HOME.

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 2, 2019
