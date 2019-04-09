TETI

WILLIAM T. "BILL"

Age 79, of Glenmoore PA, on April 6th 2019. William was the owner of D.N. Supply, founded in 1942. He became an employee in 1950 and worked there for over 50 years. William became part owner in the 90's until retirement in 2017.

Beloved husband of Michele (nee Palmer) Teti. Loving father of Christopher Teti, Leeann Clevenstine (Matthew), Marissa Rodgers (Jack), and the late Andrea Teti. Devoted brother of Barbara Tretta. Precious son of the late Lucille (nee Lodato) and Anthony L. Teti. Cherished grandfather of 3 grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Wednesday Evening, April 10th, from 6 to 8 P.M., D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF MALVERN/FRAZER, 392 Lancaster Ave. (entrance at Church Road and Route 30], Frazer PA 19355. Relatives and friends are also invited to his Funeral Mass on Thursday, April 11th, 10:30 A.M., at St. Peter's Church, 2835 Manor Rd, Coatesville PA 19320. Int. All Souls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory made to The Dorothy P. and Richard P. Simmons Center for Interstitial Lung Disease, UPMC Montefiore NW 628, 3459 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh PA 15213 or The , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka KS 66675-8517. www.danjolell.com





