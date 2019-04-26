|
|
FURCRON
WILLIAM THOMAS
Born Nov. 3, 1937 passed away on October 29, 2018 at the age of 80. He was predeceased by parents James and Ruth Furcron and sister Regina Pugh.
He is survived by his loving wife Jean Furcron and lovingly remembered by his children, Cheryl (Robert), Carolyn (Tallavert) and Charlotte; stepson Carmen; grandsons Carmen, Jr. and Cole; sisters Rose, Jean, Bootsie (Donalda) and Barbara; as well as family, friends, co-workers and Masonic Brothers.
William's passing leaves us at a loss and also inspires us that his good life will not have been in vain. We celebrate the life of a truly good man!
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 26, 2019