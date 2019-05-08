Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
215-637-1414
WILLIAM ENNIS
WILLIAM V. "BILL" ENNIS

May 6, 2019. A retired Defense Dept. employee and Army veteran. Husband of the late Kathleen (nee Pinel). Loving father of William, Jr. (Donna) and Michael (Kristin). Pappy to Kylie and Brendan. Son of the late William and Mary Ennis. Dear uncle of John, Deanna, William, Jennifer, Kevin, Matthew, Meghan, Daniel, George, Daniel, and Luke. Also survived by his father-in-law George J. Pinel, Sr.; will be sadly missed by Nancy McDaid. Relatives, friends, members of American Legion Post 810, Knights of Columbus Council #1284, and Elks Lodge #585 Wildwood, and Order of the Moose are invited to his Viewing Friday evening, 7 - 9 P.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114. A second Viewing will be held Saturday morning at St. Matthew Church, 3000 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA 19149. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to JDRF, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on May 8, 2019
