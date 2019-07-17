Home

Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
WILLIAM W. WEISS Jr.


1933 - 2019
WILLIAM W. WEISS Jr. Notice
WEISS
WILLIAM W., JR.


Died peacefully at home in Wellington, FL, on July 12, 2019. Bill, born June 14, 1933 to William and Bernice of Philadel-phia, attended Central High School, Franklin & Marshall College, and University of Pennsylvania Dental School, graduating cum laude. He was Professor and Chairman of the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery/Dentistry at Hahnemann Hospital prior to his retirement. Bill was honor-ed to train those in his residency program and proud to have started the first DDS/ MD program in Philadelphia. In retirement, Bill became an avid golfer. He loved and followed all Philly sports teams and was an especially loyal Eagles fan. Bill was a devoted husband, father, and grand-father to his wife Sandye (née Dabrow); son, Randall (dec'd);, daughter, Wendy; and grand-children, Matthew and Jill Daly and LeighAnne Daly.
Family and friends are invited to Services Friday, 11 A.M., at JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose. Interment is private. Shiva will be observed at the home of Wendy Weiss. In lieu of flowers, contri-butions in his name may be made to the Gary Sinise Founda-tion (serving disabled veterans), PO Box 368, Woodland Hills CA 91365, garysinisefoundation.org
or to a charity of donor's choice.

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on July 17, 2019
