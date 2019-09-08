Home

Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church
625 Montgomery Ave
Bryn Mawr, PA
View Map
HON. WILLIAM WHITTEN VOGEL


1926 - 2019
HON. WILLIAM WHITTEN VOGEL Notice
VOGEL
HON. WILLIAM WHITTEN


Of Wynnewood, PA, died on Aug. 30, 2019 at the age of 92. He was the beloved husband of the late Sara Carter Vogel and Uncle to John L Hekking, Esq., Robert C. Hekking, J. Gwyn Heaver (Phil), and is also survived by 6 great nieces and nephews. His Memorial Service will be held on Sat. Sept. 21st at 12:00 Noon at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, 625 Mont-gomery Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, Narberth Ambulance, 101 Sibley Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003 or Squam Lakes Science Center P.O. Box 173, Holder-ness, NH 03245.
CHADWICK & McKINNEY FH
 www.chadwickmckinney.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 8, 2019
