Of Jamison PA, and formerly Elkins Park PA, passed away on April 11, 2019, 98 years old, he lived a wonderful, full life nearly up to the last day. Born in Philadelphia to immigrants Philip and Mary Wilder, Bill attended public schools includ-ing Gratz High School, and then Temple University. His education was interrupted when he enlisted in the Army after Pearl Harbor, with whom he saw service in the Quartermaster Corps in Natal, Brazil. World War II After the war, Bill received his degree from Temple and began a lifelong career in traffic management, now known as "logistics," employed by Cuneo Press, United News, and in the most fulfilling part of his career, Clark Worldwide Transportation. In that last position, he and his wife of 68 years, Selma (Dubin) Wilder traveled the world experiencing the best it had to offer. Bill's life revolved around Selma - they both cared deeply for one another and are a model for a great marriage.

Bill is survived by his wife, Selma; their sons, and their spouses, Jeffrey and DeAunn Wilder and Stuart Wilder and Beth Snyder; and 2 grand-children, Jacob and Süki. In his last years, Bill enjoyed nothing so much as dining out-always with cocktails-with friends and family. He had a terrific sense of humor and left friends around the world.

Services will be held at Roosevelt Memorial Park, 2701 Old Lincoln Hwy., Trevose PA, Sunday, April 14th, 11:30 A.M., followed by Shiva on Sunday, and Monday evening. Please donate in Bill's name to the JWB Jewish Chaplains Council,

jccassociation.org/what-we-do/jwb/ and Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org

in lieu of flowers or food. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com





