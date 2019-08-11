Home

Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
(215) 493-2228
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery
1680 Aquetong Rd.
New Hope, PA
View Map
WILLINA MCCARTY "BILLIE" WEED

WILLINA MCCARTY "BILLIE" WEED Notice
WEED
WILLINA MCCARTY "BILLIE"


Age 89, of Ann's Choice, Warminster, PA, formerly of Levittown, Yardley and Washington Crossing, on August 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank Castor Weed; mother of Susan Hillman, Bruce (Kimberly) Weed, Cynthia Weed and Barbara (Daniel Giuffre) Weed; grand-children Kory A. (Vince) Hillman-Chassey, Kyle A. Hillman, Jared McCarty Weed, and Cully J Giuffre; great grandson Tyler; niece Donna Weed Harrison and nephews David and Scott Weed. Friends may call Monday August 12 from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at FITZGERALD-SOMMER FUNERAL HOME, 17 S. Delaware Ave. Yardley PA 19067. Graveside ceremony Tuesday 11 A.M. at Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 1680 Aquetong Rd., New Hope PA 18938. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to: The Ann's Choice Benevolent Fund, 10000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster PA.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 11, 2019
