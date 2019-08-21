|
ARNDT
WILLIS C.
Of Gladwyne, 87, on August 14, 2019. Husband of Esther (nee McNeely) and the late Margaret Stroud. Father of Margaret S. Arndt, Tacy Arndt, Willis C. Arndt, Jr. and the late Sarah A. Johnson; also survived by 9 grandchildren, 3 step-children, his brother John F. Arndt, Jr. and his sister the late Sarah Johnson. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. in St. David's Episcopal Church, Old Church, 763 S. Valley Forge Rd., Wayne, PA 19087. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, kindly donate in Willis C. Arndt's name to Yale Univer-sity - https://giving.yale.edu/ then click "Gift" and "Support Yale College."
STUARD - Newtown Square
Family owned since 1822
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 21, 2019