ARNDT
WILLIS CHAPMAN
Died peacefully on August 14, 2019 at the age of 87 with his wife at his side. He was born in Chestnut Hill on Jan. 25, 1932 to Helen Chapman Arndt and John Falkner Arndt. From day one, his nickname was "Wiz".
He graduated from Episcopal Academy in 1950, Yale College in 1954, and the Harvard Business School in 1958. While at Yale, he completed the NROTC program and received a two-year commission in the Navy as a Lieutenant JG assigned to the aircraft carrier, USS Ticonderoga.
In 1958, he married Margaret Rutter Stroud and joined the International Basic Economy Corporation (IBEC), founded by Nelson Rockefeller to start businesses overseas, with emphasis in South America. This took him and his family to Puerto Rico, then Venezuela, where he was instrumental in forming a partnership with Arbor Acres Farm Inc. to establish poultry breeding farms overseas, then Buenos Aires, Argentina, then West Hartford, Connecticut near Arbor Acres Farm head-quarters where he was put in charge of the International Division, which by 1971 established poultry breeder farms in 21 countries.
In 1972, he left Arbor Acres and with different investor groups became owner and CEO of three companies up to his retirement in 2007.
In 1989, he re-married Esther McNeely and they moved to Stonington, Connecticut. In 2014, they moved to Devon, Pennsylvania and in the winter months, Vero Beach, Florida.
Beginning in 2013, he wrote and published a book "'Wizdom' Memos: Thoughts, Observations, Bits of Advice on Life."
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sarah Arndt Johnson, sister, Helen Arndt McAvoy, and brother, Charles Henry Arndt. He is survived by three of his four children, Margaret Stroud Arndt, Elizabeth Tacy Arndt, and Willis Chapman Arndt, Jr., and by his brother, John Falkner Arndt, Jr. He was grandfather to nine grandchildren and step-father to three children.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at the old St David's Episcopal Church, 763 South Valley Forge Road, Wayne, PA 19087 - https://stdavidschurch.org/ and 610.688.7947. In lieu of flowers, kindly donate in Willis C. Arndt's name to Yale Univer-sity - https://giving.yale.edu/ then click "Gift" and "Support Yale College".
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 27, 2019