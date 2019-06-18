|
FEIN
WILMA (nee Gordon)
June 16, 2019. Wife of David "Davey", mother of Frank (Wanda) Fein, Alan (Debbie) Fein and Daryl (Cindy) Fein, sister of Leonard Gordon and Marlene Bloom; also survived by 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Wednesday 11:15 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment King David Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed all day Wednesday and Thursday and Friday until 3 P.M. at the home of Alan and Debbie Fein. Contributions in her memory may be made to The Marlyn Fein Chapter Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA 19111.
Published on Philly.com on June 18, 2019