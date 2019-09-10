Home

Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
(610) 644-3540
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
WILMA J. (Armitage) HURLEY

WILMA J. (Armitage) HURLEY Notice
HURLEY
WILMA J. (nee Armitage)


Of Exton, PA, passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 after a brief illness. She was 89 years old. She is survived by her 5 children, sons Gary S. and wife Mary Anne of Bucktown, William T. and wife Elizabeth of Chandler, AZ, daughters Laurie A. of Exton, Kathy L. of Honeybrook, and Cheryl E. and husband David Holdan of Berwyn. She had 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service at the ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, 1724 E. Lancaster Ave, Paoli, PA on Thursday, Sept. 12th at 10:30 A.M. Friends will be received from 9:00 to 10:30 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Washington Memorial Chapel in Valley Forge, PA.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 10, 2019
