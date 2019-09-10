|
|
HURLEY
WILMA J. (nee Armitage)
Of Exton, PA, passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 after a brief illness. She was 89 years old. She is survived by her 5 children, sons Gary S. and wife Mary Anne of Bucktown, William T. and wife Elizabeth of Chandler, AZ, daughters Laurie A. of Exton, Kathy L. of Honeybrook, and Cheryl E. and husband David Holdan of Berwyn. She had 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service at the ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, 1724 E. Lancaster Ave, Paoli, PA on Thursday, Sept. 12th at 10:30 A.M. Friends will be received from 9:00 to 10:30 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Washington Memorial Chapel in Valley Forge, PA.
