GLOCKNER
WINIFRED "WINNIE"
Winnie, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully after spending her final days with her three sons whom she cherished.
Sept. 13, 1934 - Oct. 5, 2019
Winifred was born in Philadel-phia. She attended West Catholic High School graduating with honors. Winnie worked for American Airlines, where she met her husband, Bill. While raising her three sons, Winnie obtained a Bachelor of Science in Education from the Univer-sity of Pennsylvania. She served as a substitute teacher for the School District of Philadelphia before retiring to Solana Beach in the 1990s. Afterward, Bill and Winnie explored all corners of the globe.
Winnie was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years in 2016. She is survived by her three sons, William Jr., James and Thomas; her daughters-in-law Susan, Alexa and Rayne; and four grandchildren, Katherine, William III, James Jr. and Lucas.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 18th, at 11 A.M., at St James by the Sea Church, Solana Beach, FL. A Burial Service will follow at 2:15 P.M. at Mission San Luis Rey Cemetery, Oceanside, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support the Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters at https://adorationsisters.org/
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 13, 2019