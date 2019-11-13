Home

Services
Stuard Funeral Directors Inc.
209 N Newtown Street Rd
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(610) 649-0243
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martin’s Church
Radnor, PA
WINIFRED (Lichty) MOXON

WINIFRED (Lichty) MOXON Notice
MOXON
WINIFRED (nee Lichty)


93, of Hershey's Mill, West Chester on Nov. 4, 2019. Wife of the late Leslie Neil Moxon. Mother of Jeffrey N. Moxon (Nancy), Kendrick L. (Carla) and Theodore B. Moxon (Monica). She is survived by her much adored sister Edith Smith (Warner); also 7 grandchildren and the late Stacey. A memorial service will be held on Saturday Nov. 23rd at 11 A.M. at St. Martins Church, Radnor, PA. Int. Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the .

STUARD FUNERAL HOME
Family owned since 1822

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 13, 2019
