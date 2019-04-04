RAPP

WOLFGANG

April 2, 2019 of Lower Gwynedd, PA. Beloved husband of the late Anita (nee Goldberg). Devoted father of Leslie Rapp (William) Gaines. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. A refugee of Nazi Germany, he escaped to Philadelphia in 1939. He graduated from South Philadelphia High School for Boys in 1943.

He then served during WWII in the United States Army, with the 343rd Engineer Regiment, assigned to the 5th Army during the liberation of Rome. He was later assigned to the 7th Army during the invasion of Southern France and on through Germany. In 1951 he was a proud graduate of the Columbia University School of Architecture in New York City. He practiced as a licensed architect and planner until his retirement in the early 2000s. His firm, Wolfgang Rapp and Associates, specialized in contemporary design of, health care facilities, synagogues, churches and other projects throughout the tri-state area.

Dr & Mrs. Gaines request that contributions in his memory be made to the Jewish Relief Agency of Philadelphia.





