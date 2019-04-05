|
CONSALVO
YOLANDA "VI" (nee Vadino)
On April 3, 2019, of Washington Twp. NJ, formerly of Phila. Age 92. Wife of the late Samuel. Mother of Steven (Peggy), Robert (Joanne), Ronald (the late Michele) and Philip (Barbara). Grandmother of 9. Great-grand-mother of 5. Viewing Sunday, 6 to 8 P.M., and Monday, 8:15 to 9:15 A.M., EGIZI FUNERAL HOME, 119 Ganttown Road, Turnersville NJ. Mass, 10 A.M., Holy Family Church, Washing-ton Twp. NJ. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org
www.egizifuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 5, 2019