Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Family
Washington Twp., NJ
View Map
YOLANDA "VI" (Vadino) CONSALVO

CONSALVO
YOLANDA "VI" (nee Vadino)
On April 3, 2019, of Washington Twp. NJ, formerly of Phila. Age 92. Wife of the late Samuel. Mother of Steven (Peggy), Robert (Joanne), Ronald (the late Michele) and Philip (Barbara). Grandmother of 9. Great-grand-mother of 5. Viewing Sunday, 6 to 8 P.M., and Monday, 8:15 to 9:15 A.M., EGIZI FUNERAL HOME, 119 Ganttown Road, Turnersville NJ. Mass, 10 A.M., Holy Family Church, Washing-ton Twp. NJ. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org

www.egizifuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 5, 2019
