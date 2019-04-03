Home

Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
YOLANDA MIGLIACCIO
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church
Runnemede, NJ
MIGLIACCIO
YOLANDA D. (nee Salvagno)


On April 1, 2019, of Glendora. Age 95, born in Phila. to the late Gabriel and Antionette Salvagno. Beloved wife of the late Michael A., Sr. Devoted mother of Flavia Migliaccio, Michael, Jr. and Lise Migliaccio. Proud and loving grandmother of Tyler Migliaccio. Dear sister of the late Concetta Salvagno, James Salvagno (Mary), Edith DeLuca and Frank Salvagno (Joan). Dear aunt of Mark DeLuca (Cheryl) and the late Claudia Miller. Great aunt of Tracy Miller, Julie Miller, Lisa Armstrong (Mike) and William Armstrong. Also survived by nephew-in-law Larry Miller and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends.
Mrs. Migliaccio was a longtime parishioner of St. Teresa RC Church, Holy Child Parish. There will be a Viewing from 7 to 9 P.M. Friday eve and 8:15 to 9:15 A.M. Saturday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE, 126 S. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Saturday at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Interment St. Joseph's Cem., Chews Landing. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Migliaccio's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Family and friends may share memories at
www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 3, 2019
