MARZIANI
YOLANDA E.
Age 93, of Swarthmore PA, formerly of Glenolden PA, passed on October 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Marziani, Sr.; loving mother of Anthony Jr. (Bonnie), and Gina (Bruce Battaglia) Marziani; Grandma of Natalie and Nicholas; sister of the late Alfred and Eleanor; also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday, 10 to 10:50 A.M., at Notre Dame de Lourdes Church, 950 Michigan Ave., Swarthmore PA 19081, followed by her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem., Springfield PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , (stjude.org), 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Online Condolences at
www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Arr. by (610-544-0600)
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 25, 2019