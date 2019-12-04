Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for YVONNE ROMBERGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

YVONNE (Cherrup) ROMBERGER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
YVONNE (Cherrup) ROMBERGER Notice
ROMBERGER
YVONNE (nee Cherrup)
Age 86, born in Shamokin, PA, passed on in life surrounded by family on Dec. 3rd, 2019. Yvonne, a nuturing soul, brought beauty and joy to this world, evident in the way that she doted on her loved ones and gardens, alike. From Abington, PA survived by her husband Roy W. Romberger. She is cherished by her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Fri., 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave., Ardsley, PA 19038. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 A.M. Interment White-marsh Memorial Park.
www.mayfuneralhome.com


logo

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of YVONNE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -