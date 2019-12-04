|
|
ROMBERGER
YVONNE (nee Cherrup)
Age 86, born in Shamokin, PA, passed on in life surrounded by family on Dec. 3rd, 2019. Yvonne, a nuturing soul, brought beauty and joy to this world, evident in the way that she doted on her loved ones and gardens, alike. From Abington, PA survived by her husband Roy W. Romberger. She is cherished by her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Fri., 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave., Ardsley, PA 19038. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 A.M. Interment White-marsh Memorial Park.
www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 4, 2019